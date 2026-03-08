Nashik: BOI Launches ‘Mega Samjhauta Campaign’ For Settlement Of NPA Loan Accounts | Sourced

Nashik: Bank of India (BOI) Nashik Zone will organise a “Mega Samjhauta Campaign” from 16th to 20th March 2026 to facilitate the settlement of Non-Performing Asset (NPA) loan accounts under the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme across all its branches, zones and FGMOs throughout the country.



The Samjhauta Day initiative is specially designed for borrowers who were unable to repay their loans on time due to business distress, medical emergencies, or other genuine reasons.



Under this campaign, the bank is offering special OTS schemes for small-value and mid-size NPA accounts, providing attractive concessions and discounts to eligible borrowers to help them settle their outstanding dues.



The bank has appealed to all borrowers whose loan accounts have become NPAs to take advantage of this golden opportunity and approach their respective branches during the “Mega Samjhauta Campaign” from 16th to 20th March 2026 to settle their loan accounts. For more information and details, borrowers are requested to contact 0253 2350241.