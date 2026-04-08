Nashik: ‘Body Healing’ Pretext Used For Abuse; 11 More Women Level Assault Charges Against Kharat | Sourced

Nashik: Self-styled “Captain” and godman Ashok Kharat not only allegedly cheated people financially, but it has now come to light that he also subjected women to inhuman sexual exploitation in the name of “energy and peace.” According to the information received, 11 more women victims have come forward and levelled serious allegations of sexual assault against Kharat. With this, the scope of the case has now expanded significantly. The SIT will verify all these complaints and take further action accordingly.



Kharat allegedly used to trap women by threatening them with the lives of their family members. He would mentally break them down by telling them that their husband or son might die. Thereafter, under the pretext of providing “energy, special pooja (rituals), and body healing,” he allegedly sexually exploited these women. It has also emerged that several women’s rightful property and land were forcibly taken over by Kharat through intimidation.



The SIT team is verifying every complaint received on the helpline, and further action is being taken on the basis of the evidence collected. So far, a total of 12 cases have been registered against the fraudulent godman Ashok Kharat. These include 8 cases related to atrocities against women and 4 cases of fraud, all of which are under detailed investigation.



A chargesheet against Kharat will be filed within 60 days. Thirty witnesses have been examined, and their testimonies are expected to play an important role, SIT chief Tejaswi Satpute informed during a press conference on Tuesday.



The cyber team has deleted 4,650 obscene links related to Kharat, while 450 social media accounts have also been permanently removed. Satpute further stated that documents related to Kharat’s properties have been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).