Nashik: Black Marketing In Gas Supply Won’t Be Allowed, Says Collector Ayush Prasad | Sourced

Nashik: A delegation led by Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President of the Maharashtra Chamber, met District Collector Ayush Prasad to discuss the shortage of commercial gas and its impact on industries and businesses.

During the meeting, Sonawane stated that commercial gas is not used only by hotels, messes, catering services, bakeries, and sweet shops but is also widely used in various industrial sectors. He warned that the current shortage could lead to significant economic losses and unemployment affecting nearly 80,000 people. The delegation urged the administration to streamline the supply chain and take serious measures to prevent adverse effects on businesses and industries.

District Collector Ayush Prasad acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and assured that efforts are being made to ensure a smooth gas supply. He also said that strict action will be taken to prevent black marketing. The administration will give priority to gas supply for milk and dairy products, he assured the delegation.

The memorandum also highlighted the need to keep a close watch on possible black marketing due to the shortage in Nashik. More than 5,500 hotels, restaurants, tourism-related businesses, and wedding functions in the city are currently facing difficulties because of the gas shortage.

Manoj Kotkar, president of the Sweet Association, said that the shortage is causing heavy losses to sweet makers and dairy-based product manufacturers, which is also indirectly affecting farmers.

Those present during the meeting included Maharashtra Chamber Vice President Sanjay Sonawane; State Chief Coordinator Vedanshu Patil; Branch Co-Chairman Bhavesh Manek; Sweet Association President Manoj Kotkar; Nashik Hospitality representatives Siddharth Kulkarni, Dipak Parekh, and Vinod Mane; and Assistant Secretary Avinash Pathak.