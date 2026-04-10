Nashik: BJYM Protests At TCS Over Employee Exploitation, Warns Of Continued Agitation | Sourced

Nashik: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a strong protest today against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The agitation was launched over allegations of exploitation of female employees, pressure for religious conversion, and increasing incidents of indiscipline within the company.



During the protest, a BJYM delegation attempted to contact the company management and submit a memorandum by meeting the senior officials. However, no responsible or decision-making officer was present at the location, leading to strong resentment among the workers and party activists.



At this time, the delegation took a clear stand that it would not be appropriate to hold discussions or submit the memorandum to lower-level officials. They stated that the memorandum would be submitted only in the presence of responsible senior officers and that the company would be questioned in strong terms once the concerned officials appeared.



The activists stated that the issue of the safety of female employees within the company is extremely serious and that the management’s inaction is clearly visible. They also expressed anger over incidents such as indisciplined behaviour within the company premises, smoking in public areas, and unauthorised parking.



BJYM further stated that there is suspicion of a possible “corporate network” behind the matter, and that the entire chain must be exposed by investigating the issue to its roots. They firmly warned that the agitation would continue until strict action is taken against all those involved and the entire mechanism is thoroughly investigated. It was also made clear that more intense street protests would be launched against this alleged corporate network.



Those present at the protest included BJP Nashik city district president Sunil Kedar, senior leader Sunil Farande, general secretary Sunil Desai, corporator Shyam Barode, and Adv. Ajinkya Sane, Sunil Khode, corporator Chandrakant Khode, Sachin Kulkarni, Rashmi Hire, BJYM president Pravin Bhate, along with Prashant Wagh, Pawan Ugle, Harshad Jadhav, Nikhil Khode, Sahar Date, Tushar Natkar, Harshal Aher, Nikhil Patil, Siddhesh Sancheti, Rohan Kanakate, Pranit Sanap, Amol Hingmire, Vikas Ekhande, Sanket Khode, Sagar Nigal, Parth Mankar, Akshay Gangurde, Mihir Hajare, Bhushan Sonawane, Sanket Kale, Gopal Rajput, Sagar Shelar, and a large number of party workers.



Meanwhile, the matter has triggered widespread discussion across the city, and there is a growing demand for the company management to immediately clarify its position and take strict action against those responsible.