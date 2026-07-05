Nashik: BJP Yuva Morcha Must Drive Social Development Alongside Politics, Says Krishnaraj Mahadik | Sourced

Nashik: BJP Yuva Morcha workers should not limit themselves to politics alone but actively undertake development-oriented initiatives that contribute to the progress of society, Maharashtra BJP Yuva Morcha President Krishnaraj Mahadik said.



He was addressing Yuva Morcha workers during a programme organised as part of the BJP's 'Yuvashakti Jagar Yatra'.



Among those present were BJP Nashik City President Sunil Kedar, BJP Nashik Rural South District President Sunil Bachhav, State Secretary Rohini Naidu, BJP Yuva Morcha Nashik City President Pravin Bhate, Govind Borse, Sunil Desai, Yogesh Maind, Adv. Shyam Badode, Rashmi Hire-Bendale, Kiran Lahane, Prashant Wagh, Nikhil Khode, Pawan Ugle, Arun Datir, Ganesh Pingale, Ajinkya Farande, Vijay Mahale, Kundan Javare, Vishal Upadhye, Sagar Shelar, and others.



Mahadik said that the misuse of social media has increased in recent times and urged people to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it. He advised party workers to study reports published in newspapers and electronic media before expressing their views on social media. He also called upon the Yuva Morcha to take the lead in spreading awareness among young people about the Central and State governments' skill development and employment-oriented schemes.



BJP Nashik City President Sunil Kedar appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Yuva Morcha so far and said that, as a constituent of the ruling party, the organisation should focus more on the effective implementation of public welfare schemes than on agitations.



In his introductory remarks, BJP Yuva Morcha Nashik City President Pravin Bhate reviewed the organisation's various activities. He also announced that Yuva Morcha signboards would be inaugurated at different locations across Nashik city.