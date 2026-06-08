Nashik: BJP Rebel Prasad Hiray Withdraws From MLC Race, Backs Mahayuti Candidate | AI

Nashik: BJP rebel candidate Prasad Hiray has announced his withdrawal from the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election. Following a joint meeting with ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant, and Dada Bhuse, Hiray declared that he was stepping aside in the interest of the Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to the media, Minister Girish Mahajan said the alliance had maintained from the outset that both rebel candidates would eventually withdraw. He confirmed that Prasad Hiray had decided to back out of the contest and, since the deadline for withdrawal of nominations had already passed, he has now publicly extended his support to Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade.

Mahajan further stated that once the Nashik issue is resolved, the situation in Jalgaon will also be settled. He added that discussions are still ongoing with independent candidate Gokul Gite over the phone and expressed confidence that a positive outcome would emerge soon.