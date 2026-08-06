Nashik: BJP MLA And Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Make Joint Pitch For Nashik's Railway Development |

Nashik: Setting aside political differences to pursue Nashik's development, BJP MLA from Nashik West Seema Hiray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje jointly met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. Their meeting focused on expediting key railway development projects in Nashik, with special emphasis on the long-pending Nashik–Pune direct railway line.



During the meeting, MP Rajabhau Waje strongly reiterated the demand for the Nashik–Pune direct rail corridor. He stated that the proposed route would significantly enhance connectivity and boost industrial growth, trade, education, tourism, and passenger transport across Nashik, Sinnar, Sangamner, Narayangaon, Manchar, and Pune.



With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in view, the delegation also urged the Railway Minister to accelerate the redevelopment of Nashik Road Railway Station, expand passenger amenities, and ensure the timely completion of all railway projects linked to the mega religious event.



The leaders further requested that the Panchavati Express be provided with an independent rake by freeing it from the current Shatabdi Express rake-sharing arrangement, thereby improving its operational efficiency. They also sought the introduction of new train services from Nashik to major pilgrimage destinations, including Pandharpur, Ayodhya, Ajmer, and Katra (Vaishno Devi). Other railway infrastructure projects and passenger facility improvements in Nashik district were also discussed in detail.BJP city general secretary Rashmi Hiray-Bendale was also present during the meeting.



Quote:

"The Nashik–Pune railway line, Kumbh-related railway works, new train services, and resolving the issues of the Panchavati Express are not merely demands—they are essential requirements for Nashik's future. Whenever the interests of Nashik are at stake, all public representatives should come together beyond political affiliations. This has always been Nashik's proud political tradition."

— Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik