Nashik: BJP Delegation Demands Strict Action Against Guilty, Submits Memorandum To Police Commissioner | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of rising criminal incidents in Nashik city, a BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik on Saturday and submitted a detailed memorandum. During the meeting, they demanded immediate action regarding the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the city, growing concerns over women’s safety, and several serious cases.



In the memorandum, the delegation specifically called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged corporate “love jihad” case at TCS, as well as the cases related to bogus godman Ashok Kharat and Ravindra Erande, demanding strict action against those found guilty.



The delegation stated that the incidents occurring over the past few days have tarnished Nashik city’s image and created an atmosphere of fear among citizens. They also demanded immediate action against illegal liquor sales, the drug mafia, unauthorised pan stalls and hotels, and road encroachments.



The memorandum further highlighted the growing problem of substance abuse among youth and the serious issue of women’s safety.



In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the delegation stressed the need to further strengthen law and order in Nashik city and demanded that citizens be provided with a safe environment.



Those present in the delegation included BJP city president Sunil Kedar, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, and Adv. Rahul Dhikale, BJP city general secretary, Sunil Desai, Adv. Shyam Barode, Rashmi Hiray-Bendale, Praveen Patil, Swati Bhamare, Sandhya Kulkarni, Prashant Wagh, Akshay Gangurde, Gopi Rajput, Swaraj Tajanpure, along with other office-bearers and party workers.



The Police Commissioner acknowledged the memorandum and assured that the concerned cases would be investigated and necessary action would be taken.