Nashik: BJP Bags Six, Shinde Sena And UBT Get Two Seats Each As 10 Nominated Corporators Named |

Nashik: The suspense over the appointment of nominated corporators in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finally ended. After a nine-month wait, the names of 10 nominated corporators have been announced, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing six seats. The process was completed following an order of the Bombay High Court.

Based on the respective parties' numerical strength, the BJP secured six seats, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) secured two seats each.

The BJP has announced six nominees, including party spokesperson Ajit Chavan, former NAMCO Bank chairman Hemant Dhatrak, former corporator Sandeep Lenkar, party office-bearers Rohini Naidu and Ramhari Sambherao, and Ganga-Godavari Panchkoti Purohit Sangh President Chandrasekhar Panchakshari.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has nominated Baburao Aadhav and Raju Lavate, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has nominated Hemant Gaikwad and Baba Gaikwad. The appointments have further strengthened the ruling party's position in the municipal corporation.

Notably, the BJP and the Shinde faction have reportedly decided on a one-year rotation formula for the nominated corporator posts. Under this arrangement, 36 BJP workers and 10 workers from the Shinde faction are expected to get an opportunity to serve as nominated corporators during the five-year tenure.

The decision has reportedly been taken to provide opportunities to as many party workers as possible.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's decision to retain both seats has caused resentment within the Congress. The Congress had demanded a seat as its share, but the Shiv Sena faction did not accept the demand.

The development has fuelled speculation in political circles about differences within the opposition alliance.

Following these appointments, the functioning of the municipal corporation is expected to gain momentum.