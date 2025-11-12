Nashik: Big Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT) As Igatpuri Strongman Sanjay Indulkar Joins BJP |

Nashik: The political atmosphere in Nashik has been stirred up in the backdrop of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections. Former mayor of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group, Sanjay Indulkar, who has held single-handed power in Igatpuri for the last thirty years, joined the BJP.

Along with him, deputy mayor Naeem Khan and many former corporators and supporters of the Thackeray group also joined the BJP. This party entry took place in Dombivali in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, which dealt a big blow to the Thackeray group.

Igatpuri is an important political constituency in Nashik district, and the Shiv Sena Thackeray group had unbroken power over the municipal council here. The Indulkar family and the Thackeray group had strengthened their hold here since the 1990s.

In the 2017 elections too, Shiv Sena had captured the Igatpuri Municipal Council by winning 13 seats, taking advantage of the internal strife in the BJP. In that election, Sanjay Indulkar won the post of Mayor and defeated BJP's Feroz Pathan in a landslide. Indulkar was known as the stalwart of the Thackeray family. From the time of Bal Thackeray to the time of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party split (2022), he had taken oath of Shiv Sena (UBT). His loyalty to the Thackeray family was unwavering, say political observers.

Moment of party entry: Lotus acceptance in Dombivli

Ravindra Chavan attended the event held at the BJP office in Dombivli. Indulkar, Naeem Khan and their supporters took the oath of joining the BJP by wearing the lotus symbol. Commenting on the occasion, Chavan said, "Due to the lack of development in places like Igatpuri, it is time to prioritise the expectations of the citizens. The entry of experienced leaders like Sanjay Indulkar into the BJP is a symbol of the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."

Speaking, Indulkar said, "Internal strife has increased in the Shiv Sena in the last few years, and the strength of the BJP's national platform is necessary for the development of Igatpuri. I will remain indebted to the Thackeray family, but now I have taken this step for the good of Igatpuri."

This party entry has created a stir in political circles as it is on the eve of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections. Igatpuri is a British-era municipal council, and there are 18 seats here. In the last election, the BJP had won only 4 seats, while an independent had won one seat. Now, with Indulkar's entry, the BJP is likely to get a strong base in Igatpuri, which has threatened the power of the Thackeray group.

Amazing turn against the backdrop of loyalty: Political earthquake

Sanjay Indulkar is a prominent face in Igatpuri politics. He was known as a loyal supporter of the Thackeray family. He became active in the wave of 'Hindutva' of Bal Thackeray and laid the foundation of Shiv Sena in Igatpuri. After the party split (2022), instead of joining the Shinde faction, he decided to stay with Uddhav Thackeray, which showed his loyalty. However, now this sudden entry into the party has shaken the political circles of the Nashik district. According to political experts, the BJP has made the 'impossible possible' here.

This shock changes the picture of the election

The Igatpuri Municipal Council election is one of the important local elections in Nashik district. It has a large share of tribal and urban voters. In the last election, the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction had won a majority, but now the math has collapsed due to the rebellion of Indulkar. The BJP is preparing heavily in Igatpuri and it is being said that this entry is part of their strategy. There has been no official reaction from the Thackeray faction yet, but local leaders say, "This shock is big, but we will not abandon the people of Igatpuri."