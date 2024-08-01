 Nashik: ‘Bhondugiri Zero’ Campaign to Start at Indiranagar Police station
Police Inspector Sharmale assured the activists that if any superstitious forms like witchcraft, mantra-tantra, or objectionable materials are found, the sections of the anti-superstition law will be imposed.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
A case of rape was recently registered in Indiranagar police station against a Bhondubaba (self-proclaimed godman) who sexually assaulted a woman on the pretext of exorcising the demon. A request letter was given that said that he should be thoroughly investigated and sections of the anti-superstition law should be imposed against the godman. Police Inspector Sharmale assured the activists that if any superstitious forms like witchcraft, mantra-tantra, or objectionable materials are found, the sections of the anti-superstition law will be imposed.

It was agreed that in many areas within the limits of Indiranagar police station, blind faith is practiced on a large scale by taking advantage of the ignorance and superstitions of the common people. Therefore, on the request of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), it was decided to conduct this awareness campaign on ‘Bhondugiri Zero’ in association with Indiranagar Police Station and Maharashtra ANIS. In it, it was decided to educate about the anti-superstition law and anti-social exclusion law, scientific approach, and demonstration in various areas including slums and schools-colleges in the area.

On this occasion, State Principal Secretary of Maharashtra ANIS Dr TR Gorane, State Executive Krishna Chandgude, and District Secretary Mahendra Datarange were present.

