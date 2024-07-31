Nashik News: Prolonged Levy Issue Leaves Market Workers Struggling; Onion Trader Defrauded of Three Lakhs And More

The ongoing levy issue has left Mathadi workers in Nashik district struggling for the past four months. Despite the market committee being operational, workers are facing severe hardship due to the lack of work.

The primary concern stems from an illegal decision made by the market committee not to reduce the amount of Hamali, Mapai, and Warai. The matter of levy remains unresolved, and according to the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act and the Mathadi, Hamal, and Other Labourers Act, Mathadi workers have the right to work in both government and private market committees. However, the directors are not allowing them to work in the private market committee.

Despite several meetings and orders from the labour commissioner, traders have stubbornly refused to cut wages, insisting that the government should collect the levy. As a result, workers in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee of Nashik district are being deprived of employment.

Due to the obstinate policy of the business class, transactions in the market committee continue, but workers are not receiving adequate work, leading to severe financial hardship. If an immediate solution is not found and concrete action is not taken, the workers plan to intensify their agitation.

Onion Trader Defrauded of Three Lakhs

A private onion trader here has been defrauded of three lakhs. A case has been registered at Abhona Police Station against a suspect who allegedly deceived Sachin Sahebrao Patil (Resident of Nashik) by posing as a Rajasthani trader. The suspect took 13 tons and 360 kg of onion sacks from Patil and sold them in the market.

On 13th July, the suspect contacted Sachin Patil via cell phone. On Wednesday, July 17th at around eight in the evening, he loaded the goods into a truck from the private market, promising to sell the onions at a higher rate and pay Patil. However, the amount was not paid.

Thieves stole copper wire by cutting the windows of a closed factory in an industrial estate. In this incident, thieves have stolen copper wire worth about ₹65,000, and a case has been registered at Ambad police station.

Sheikh Rauf Dadamiya (Res. Bhabhanagar) has filed a complaint. He manages the Seven Star International factory in Sheikh Ambad Industrial Estate. Last Saturday (20th), the thieves took advantage of the fact that the industrial estate had a holiday.

By cutting the windows of the closed factory, the robbers stole rolls of different types of copper wire worth around ₹64,369 from the factory. Constable Chavan is conducting further investigations.

Another Person Arrested in Excise Vehicle Hit-and-Run Case

Another liquor smuggler has been arrested from Nandurbar district after hitting an excise department vehicle and fleeing. The number of people arrested in this case has now increased to five.

One constable was killed and two others injured when an Excise Department vehicle met with an accident near Haranul on the Chandwad-Manmad road. A case has been registered at Chandwad police station regarding this incident. Four people had already been arrested.

Based on information regarding illegal liquor smuggling, special team officers and enforcers arrested Bhaveshkumar Prajapati (42 years old, Taloda area of Taloda district, Olpad, District Surat) in Taloda.