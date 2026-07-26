Nashik: Bham Dam Road Collapses After Heavy Rain, 40 Tribal Families Face Isolation | Sourced

Nashik: A section of the road situated on the Bham Dam at Bhamnagar-Darwadi has collapsed. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days has caused the road to split, resulting in large fissures. The culvert beneath the road has collapsed, and soil from the adjacent hillside has slid onto the roadway.

This incident has created a risk of cutting off approximately 40 tribal families in Darwadi from the city. Residents are currently travelling at great personal risk. There are fears that if the road collapses completely, these families will be entirely isolated.

Residents have demanded that the administration immediately repair the road. They have urged the authorities to implement permanent solutions, noting that such incidents occur frequently during the monsoon season.

This road over the Bham Dam serves as the sole lifeline for residents of the tribal area; therefore, urgent action is required to ensure its safety. Demands are mounting for the administration to inspect the site and commence repair work immediately.