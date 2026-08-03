Nashik: 'Banners Don't Mean I Want Guardian Minister's Post,' Says Chhagan Bhujbal |

Nashik: Amid ongoing political discussions over the appointment of Nashik's Guardian Minister, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has clarified his position, stating that banners put up by the Nationalist Youth Congress in his support should not be interpreted as a demand to appoint him as the district's Guardian Minister.

Speaking about the banners displayed over the city's worsening pothole crisis, Bhujbal said, "These banners do not mean that I am seeking the post of Nashik's Guardian Minister."

He explained that the banners reflected public anger over the deplorable condition of roads, the rising number of accidents, and the loss of lives due to potholes. However, he stressed that linking the issue directly to the Guardian Minister's post was inappropriate.

Bhujbal said the city's immediate priority should be addressing the poor condition of roads and ensuring public safety. While large-scale infrastructure works are underway in preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, he emphasised that providing safe roads to citizens remains the administration's foremost responsibility. He added that the government must take the issue seriously if people are losing their lives because of pothole-ridden roads.

The minister also demanded that the state government provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives due to road-related accidents caused by potholes. He further said he would raise the matter in the state Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Youth Congress has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint Chhagan Bhujbal as Nashik's Guardian Minister. Reacting to the demand, Minister Girish Mahajan said, "Bhujbal Saheb is a senior leader, and I understand the sentiments expressed by his supporters. However, the final decision regarding the Guardian Minister's post rests with the Chief Minister."

Bhujbal's clarification has given a new dimension to the debate over the Guardian Minister's appointment, while reaffirming that his priority remains the development of Nashik and the safety of its citizens.