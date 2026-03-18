Nashik Banks To Stay Open Till Midnight On March 31 For Year-End Transactions | Sourced

Nashik: In order to complete all government financial transactions before the end of the financial year, the treasury branch at Nashik Road and the Deolali Camp branch of the State Bank of India, along with SBI branches authorised for government transactions at taluka headquarters and the Suragana branch of the Bank of Baroda, will remain open until midnight (12:00 AM) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

This decision has been taken by District Collector Ayush Prasad under Rule 409 of the Maharashtra Treasury Rules, 1968, despite the public holiday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

As per the Finance Department’s government circular dated March 13, 2026, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) must remain present at headquarters as long as treasury/sub-treasury offices are functioning and ensure that allocated funds or grants do not lapse.

Since sub-treasury offices do not accept bills after 6:00 PM on March 31, large payments under revised estimates and supplementary demands, especially from departments such as Revenue, Agriculture, Tribal Development, and Public Health, are usually processed at the last moment at the taluka level.

However, due to limited staff at sub-treasury offices, there is a risk of irregularities during scrutiny. Therefore, such high-value bills should be submitted directly to the District Treasury Office instead of sub-treasury offices, the Collector has instructed.

Accordingly, the above-mentioned SBI branches and the Bank of Baroda branch at Suragana will remain operational till midnight on March 31, 2026.