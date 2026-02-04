 Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector
Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector

Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector

The new branch will offer a wide range of financial services, including savings & current accounts, fixed deposits and various loan schemes, such as home, vehicle, education, personal and business loans. Customers can also access digital banking, mobile banking, internet banking, locker facilities, ATM services, UPI payments, personalised banking, and doorstep banking

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector | Sourced


Nashik: Bank of India (BOI) inaugurated its new branch at Govind Nagar on 2nd February, 2026, at the hands of Ayush Prasad, Collector & District Magistrate, Nashik, expanding its reach to provide enhanced banking services to the area. The inauguration ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Sanjay Sinha, Zonal Manager, and Satish Bhardi, Deputy Zonal Manager, Nasik Zone, BOI.

The new branch will offer a wide range of financial services, including savings & current accounts, fixed deposits and various loan schemes, such as home, vehicle, education, personal and business loans. Customers can also access digital banking, mobile banking, internet banking, locker facilities, ATM services, UPI payments, personalised banking, and doorstep banking.

Several dignitaries, such as Deepak Chande, Builder & Developer, Owner of Sagar Sweets, customers, bank officials, and retired employees, were present at the inauguration. The bank stated that the new branch would enhance financial accessibility for local residents, ensuring seamless banking services.

The branch manager, Vishal Jadhav, and team reaffirmed their commitment to delivering efficient and customer-centric banking solutions.

