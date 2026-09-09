Nashik: Bank Of India Marks 121st Foundation Day With Health, Blood Donation And Cultural Programmes |

Nashik: The 121st Foundation Day of Bank of India was celebrated with various programmes at the bank’s Divisional Office in Nashik and several branches across the division.

At the Divisional Office, a Satyanarayan Puja, installation of a Lord Ganesha idol, health check-up camp and blood donation camp were organised in the morning. Divisional Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Divisional Manager Shankar Kumar and Deputy Divisional Manager (Recovery) Prashant Bedarkar, along with other bank employees, participated in the celebrations by releasing balloons to mark the occasion.

A cultural programme was organised in the evening at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir, Nashik, for the bank’s customers, officers, employees and their family members.

The main programme at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir was attended by bank customers, officers, employees, their family members and other invitees. During the programme, information about Bank of India, its services and various initiatives was shared with the gathering.

An audio-visual address delivered by Rajnish Karnatak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of India, on the occasion of the bank’s Foundation Day was also screened.

Subsequently, Divisional Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Deputy Divisional Manager Shankar Kumar addressed the gathering. The active participation of both senior officials was a highlight of the programme.

Various initiatives reflecting the bank’s social commitment and community-oriented approach were also undertaken as part of the Foundation Day celebrations.