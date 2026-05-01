Nashik: Bank Of India Inaugurates New Zilla Parishad Branch On Trimbak Road | Sourced

Nashik: The inauguration ceremony of the new branch of Bank of India located in the Zilla Parishad premises was held enthusiastically on April 30, 2026. The event was attended by Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, the bank’s Regional Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha, and Deputy Regional Manager Shankar Kumar, along with several dignitaries.



The new branch has been opened in the two-wheeler parking area of the new Zilla Parishad building on Trimbak Road, Nashik. The branch is expected to provide modern and quality banking services to citizens in the surrounding area. It is anticipated to be especially beneficial for local traders, businessmen, professionals, and the general public.



Key Services Available at the Branch

The new branch of Bank of India will offer a wide range of facilities, including:

Account Services: Savings accounts, current accounts, and fixed deposit (FD) schemes

Loan Facilities: Home loans, vehicle loans, educational loans, personal loans, and business loans

Digital Banking: Mobile banking, internet banking, ATM services, and UPI payment facilities



The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries from various sectors, customers, bank officials, and retired employees in large numbers. Bank representatives stated that the new branch would make financial transactions more convenient and accessible for local residents.



Branch Manager Swapnil Jagtap and his team expressed their commitment to providing excellent and high-quality customer service to all customers.