Nashik: Bahujan Community Protests Against Girish Mahajan Over Ambedkar Name Omission | Sourced

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan has landed in trouble over the issue of not mentioning the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during the Republic Day official programme. Although he has apologised after the incident, the discontent among the Bahujan community does not seem to have subsided. Against this backdrop, a large protest march was organised against Mahajan in Nashik today.

A large number of people from the Bahujan community participated in this protest march. The march, from Nashik Road to Shalimar, heated up the political atmosphere in the city with slogans, placards, and demonstrations. The anger over the omission of Ambedkar's name was clearly visible in the march.

This march created a tense atmosphere in Nashik city for some time. The protesters demanded the protection of the dignity of the Constitution and registered a strong protest against Mahajan's statement. Although Mahajan publicly apologised, the Bahujan community's stance remained firm.

The protesters argued that not mentioning Dr Ambedkar's name on an important day like Republic Day is a serious matter, and more sensitivity was expected in this regard. This incident has sparked discussions not only at the political level but also at the social level.

While the Bahujan community has become aggressive against Mahajan, the situation created by the internal party resignation drama is proving to be a double challenge for him. The resignation drama involving City President Sunil Kedare has brought to the surface internal party discontent, and Mahajan has issued a clarification regarding this.

With social anger and organisational unrest emerging simultaneously, the political equations in Nashik have become more complicated. Everyone's attention is now focused on what stance the party and the administration will take on these issues in the coming days.

Against the backdrop of this incident, intense discussions are underway in Nashik's political circles. It is also being speculated that the march by the Bahujan community could affect the social balance in the city. In his explanation, Mahajan said, "The mention of Ambedkar's name was omitted by mistake, and I have sincerely apologised for it. However, if there is still discontent, I respect that and assure you that such a mistake will not happen in the future." However, the protesters stated that this explanation was insufficient.

The police maintained adequate security arrangements to ensure the march proceeded peacefully, and no untoward incident occurred. The people of Nashik are now closely watching further developments in this matter.