Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe | Representational Image

In a recent development in Nashik, Bansilal Mahadu Patil, aged 53 and serving as the Assistant Project Officer of Kalwan, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Department while accepting a bribe.

The incident unfolded when a complainant approached Patil concerning an issue with admission to an ashram school, as per the directives of the Project Officer in Kalwan. Allegedly, Patil demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant to facilitate the resolution of the matter.

Read Also Who Is Suhas Diwase? Know All About New District Collector Of Pune

Subsequently, a sting operation was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Department, resulting in Patil being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 at the Integrated Tribal Development Project Office in Kalwan.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and appropriate legal actions will be taken in accordance with the law.