 Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and appropriate legal actions will be taken in accordance with the law

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe | Representational Image

In a recent development in Nashik, Bansilal Mahadu Patil, aged 53 and serving as the Assistant Project Officer of Kalwan, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Department while accepting a bribe.

The incident unfolded when a complainant approached Patil concerning an issue with admission to an ashram school, as per the directives of the Project Officer in Kalwan. Allegedly, Patil demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant to facilitate the resolution of the matter.

Read Also
Who Is Suhas Diwase? Know All About New District Collector Of Pune
article-image

Subsequently, a sting operation was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Department, resulting in Patil being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 at the Integrated Tribal Development Project Office in Kalwan.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and appropriate legal actions will be taken in accordance with the law.

Read Also
VIDEO: AAP Stages Unique Protest In Pune's Warje, Performs Puja Of Traffic Signal Closed For Five...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: CSMC Clears Traffic Obstructions, Removes Unauthorized Shops

Aurangabad: CSMC Clears Traffic Obstructions, Removes Unauthorized Shops

Fisherfolk Stage 'Jalsamadhi' Protest Against Solar Power Project At Jayakwadi Dam, Seek...

Fisherfolk Stage 'Jalsamadhi' Protest Against Solar Power Project At Jayakwadi Dam, Seek...

Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Tuljapur: Accounts Officer Of Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust Held For Accepting Bribe

Tuljapur: Accounts Officer Of Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust Held For Accepting Bribe

Nashik Entrepreneur Loses ₹25 Lakh In Fraudulent Machinery Deal

Nashik Entrepreneur Loses ₹25 Lakh In Fraudulent Machinery Deal