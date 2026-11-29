Nashik Ashram School Sports Meet: Vaghera Team Clinches Overall Championship | Sourced

Nashik: In the project-level sports competition organized by the Tribal Development Department (Nashik Project), the team from Vaghera (Trimbakeshwar) secured the overall championship, while the team from Karanji (Dindori) finished as runners-up.

The winning students were felicitated in the presence of Bhaskarrao Bhagare, Member of Parliament for the Dindori constituency, and Arpita Thube, Project Officer (Nashik) and Assistant District Collector.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare, Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Arpita Thube, Assistant Project Officers Pradeep Vishe, Harshvardhan Naik, Rajendra Mahale, and Lata Chavan; Education Extension Officers Ambadas Bagul and Sandeep Chandanshive; School 'Adoptive Parent' Officer Ravindra Bhat; Sports Officer A. P. Konde; Tribal Development Inspectors Mangesh Jadhav, Deepak Sakhare, Sharad Jadhav, and Siddhant Sir; Sudam Bhika Tamkhane (Headmaster, Nalegaon); Sanjay Lahange (Sarpanch, Nalegaon); and Govind Kadali and Yogesh Lahange (School Management Committee members).

A total of 1,526 students from 39 government-run and 40 aided Ashram schools participated in this project-level sports competition. Out of these, 409 winning students have been selected for the divisional-level sports competition, which will be held in the Rajur project area.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare mentioned that he is actively working toward establishing a 'Tribal Sports Academy' (Adivasi Krida Prabodhini) in Nashik. He emphasized that sports teach the art of living and provide an opportunity to learn how to handle failure, adding that hard work inevitably leads to success.

Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Arpita Thube expressed her satisfaction with the disciplined and successful conduct of the sports competition. Driven by determination, perseverance, and a strong team spirit, these athletes have a bright future ahead. Smt. Arpita Thube congratulated the 409 winning athletes selected for the divisional-level competition and encouraged the others to work even harder.

During the event, the overall championship title was awarded to the team from Vaghera (Trimbakeshwar). Other top-performing teams were also recognized: Karanji (Dindori) secured the runner-up position, followed by Wangani (Peth) in third place, and Dhamangaon (Igatpuri) in fourth. Individual winners were also honored with trophies.

The introductory remarks were delivered by Assistant Project Officer Pradeep Vishay. The event was moderated by Ahire Sir and Surendra Shende Sir, while Professor Amol Wable oversaw the distribution of prizes. The success of the event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the headmasters, superintendents (male and female), art, sports, and computer teachers, as well as the Class IV staff of the ashram schools. Following the prize distribution ceremony, all the officials, representatives, and students celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm.