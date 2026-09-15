Nashik: Ashok Kharat’s Alleged Network May Extend Beyond Maharashtra; Shirdi Hotel Under Probe | Sourced

Nashik: Sensational details are reportedly emerging during the investigation into controversial Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces serious allegations of sexually exploiting women under the guise of religion and faith. Initially, investigating agencies suspected that Kharat’s alleged activities were largely confined to Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. However, the investigation has now reportedly indicated that the alleged network may have extended beyond Maharashtra. According to information emerging during the probe, women devotees were allegedly lured in the name of religious rituals and special puja and subsequently exploited.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting an in-depth probe into the case. Information reportedly gathered confidentially by the team has brought several details to light. Kharat is suspected of having established contact with women from different parts of the country. To allegedly arrange secret meetings with some of these women, he reportedly selected a luxurious five-star hotel located along the Nashik-Shirdi highway. Sources claim that separate arrangements were allegedly made for the women at the hotel.

In several cases, the women reportedly told their families that they were travelling to Shirdi for special darshan or religious rituals. Since the visits were presented as religious trips, their family members allegedly had little reason to suspect their actual activities. Investigators are examining whether Kharat exploited this trust and religious faith to further his alleged activities.

The investigation is also examining allegations that Kharat psychologically influenced women and kept them in regular contact by promising various religious rituals and remedies. Once women allegedly came under his influence, they were reportedly summoned to specific locations in the name of performing rituals, where serious offences are alleged to have taken place. Some women from different parts of Maharashtra have already come forward and filed complaints.

However, despite indications that women from outside Maharashtra may also have been in contact with Kharat, no separate official complaint has reportedly been filed so far by any woman from another state.

According to investigators, fear of social stigma may be one of the major reasons why some women have refrained from filing formal complaints. Several women who were reportedly contacted or questioned during the investigation are said to have expressed apprehension that disclosure of their identities could damage their reputation, affect their marriages and disrupt their family lives.

Consequently, investigators are reportedly finding it difficult to establish the exact number of women who may have fallen victim to the alleged activities.