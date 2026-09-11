Nashik: Around 3,500 Bank Employees, Officers Join Nationwide Strike |

Nashik: The nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) received a strong response in Nashik district, with around 3,500 bank employees and officers participating, according to Aditya Tupe, organising secretary of the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA).

The strike affected banking operations across the district, with several branches remaining closed and routine banking services disrupted.

The UFBU called the strike to press for various demands related to reforms in the banking sector. One of the key demands is the introduction of a five-day working week, with banks remaining closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The unions have also demanded a review of the Performance-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and removal of shortcomings in its implementation. Other demands include implementation of the initially agreed pension improvements and provisions related to health insurance for bank employees.

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Bank employees’ unions have warned that if their demands are not addressed, they may launch a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. They have further warned of an indefinite nationwide strike from October 26, 2026.

According to Tupe, officers and employees of the State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and other public sector banks participated in the strike in Nashik district.

Efforts to make the strike successful in the district were led by Aditya Tupe, along with Girish Jadhav (Indian Bank), Mangesh Rokade (treasurer, AIBEA), Ashok Doifode and other union representatives.