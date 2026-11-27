Nashik: Another Cheating Case Filed Against Fake Godman Arun Patil; ₹1.23 Crore Land Fraud Alleged | Sourced

Nashik: The troubles of alleged fake godman Arun Dhondu Patil have mounted further, with Deolali Camp police registering another cheating case against him in connection with an alleged land fraud.

According to the police complaint, Atish Mahendra Shah (46), a businessman and property developer from Raka Colony who operates an office at Deolali Plaza, has accused Patil of cheating him. The alleged transactions date back to November 2021.

Patil reportedly gained Shah's confidence by presenting documents relating to land parcels in the Vihitgaon area, including Survey No 51/2, measuring 184 R, Survey No 5461, measuring 29 R, and other properties under Survey Nos 40/2/A, 40/2/B and 40/2/C. The complaint alleges that Patil presented forged sale agreements and power of attorney documents purportedly bearing the names of the original landowners, Pandit Balwant Borade and others, as genuine.

Arun Patil | File Photo

Shah reportedly paid ₹1.23 crore through online transactions and in cash, believing the documents and assurances given by Patil. However, the complainant alleges that the same land was subsequently sold to another person.

Following the discovery of the alleged fraud, Shah lodged a complaint on Nov 25, 2026. Police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 316(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police Sub-Inspector AK Padekar is investigating the matter under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Umesh Patil.

Earlier, the alleged godman was accused of cheating a woman from Panvel of ₹7.5 lakh by allegedly promising to cure her asthma and make money rain inside her house through occult rituals. Gangapur police registered a case under the Maharashtra anti-superstition law.

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After Patil allegedly absconded, the Ambad unit of the Crime Branch arrested him in the Makhmalabad area on Nov 23. He remains in police custody in the earlier case.

Investigators are expected to examine the extent of his alleged financial dealings and whether other individuals were involved. Police are also likely to probe whether more people have fallen victim to similar fraudulent schemes.