Nashik: Annual Ram Navami Rath Yatra Celebrations Commence

Nashik, known for its historical significance as a Teertha Kshetra, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees during the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The city's association with Lord Ram, who resided in the revered area of Panchavati for over 12 years, adds to the spiritual fervour of the festivities.

The Janmotsava of Lord Ram commences on the first day of Chaitra and extends until Chaitra Poornima, spanning a duration of 15 days. One of the highlights of this sacred period is the grand celebration organised by the Sansthan Shri Kalaram Mandir, Panchavati.

At precisely 12:00 PM, amidst the presence of thousands of pilgrims, the Janmotsava unfolds, marking a momentous occasion in the city's calendar. The festivities culminate with the revered Rath Yatra, a procession steeped in tradition and devotion.

Read Also PHOTOS: Devotees Flock Kalaram Temple In Nashik On Ram Navami

On the second day of Navmi, the Rath Yatra commences from the east door of the temple, weaving its way through the bustling streets of Nashik. The procession is led by the esteemed Garud Rath, symbolising the unwavering devotion of Shri Hanuman, the foremost disciple of Lord Ram. Following closely behind is the majestic Ram Rath, an intricately crafted chariot dating back to 1785, symbolising the divine presence of Lord Ram.

The management of the Ram Rath was entrusted to the Raste Akhada, Panchavati, who diligently oversee its upkeep and maintenance. The Garud Rath, slightly smaller in stature but no less significant, is managed by the Sansthan Shri Kalaram Mandir, with assistance from the Ahilya Ram Vyayam Shala.