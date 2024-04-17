PHOTOS: Devotees Flock Kalaram Temple In Nashik On Ram Navami

By: Ankita Apte | April 17, 2024

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the renowned Shri Kalaram Temple was crowded by devotees in a grand celebration

Tejal Ghorpade

Anticipating a surge in visitors, the temple had arranged ample sleeping facilities to accommodate devotees

Tejal Ghorpade

Last year, one lakh devotees visited here, but this year it is expected to increase

Tejal Ghorpade

Pran Partishtha in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kalaram Mandir are the reasons behind the rise

ANI

The temple authorities share this optimism and are prepared to welcome an estimated two lakh devotees seeking darshan of Shri Kalaram Temple

Tejal Ghorpade

In light of the anticipated influx, the Shri Kalaram Temple had extended its operating hours, remaining open from 5 am to 12 midnight

Tejal Ghorpade

The highlight of the day was the Ram Janmotsav Sohala at 12 noon, during which the temple was briefly closed for special decoration

Tejal Ghorpade

Devotees were treated to Panjiricha Prasad, a special offering from Shri Kalaram Sansthan, with 500 kg of Panjiri prepared for distribution

Tejal Ghorpade

Adequate parking arrangements were also made, with designated parking areas located 500 meters away from the temple premises, ensuring smooth access for visitors

Tejal Ghorpade