PHOTOS: Devotees Flock Kalaram Temple In Nashik On Ram Navami

By: Ankita Apte | April 17, 2024
On the occasion of Ram Navami, the renowned Shri Kalaram Temple was crowded by devotees in a grand celebration
Anticipating a surge in visitors, the temple had arranged ample sleeping facilities to accommodate devotees
Last year, one lakh devotees visited here, but this year it is expected to increase
Pran Partishtha in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kalaram Mandir are the reasons behind the rise
The temple authorities share this optimism and are prepared to welcome an estimated two lakh devotees seeking darshan of Shri Kalaram Temple
In light of the anticipated influx, the Shri Kalaram Temple had extended its operating hours, remaining open from 5 am to 12 midnight
The highlight of the day was the Ram Janmotsav Sohala at 12 noon, during which the temple was briefly closed for special decoration
Devotees were treated to Panjiricha Prasad, a special offering from Shri Kalaram Sansthan, with 500 kg of Panjiri prepared for distribution
Adequate parking arrangements were also made, with designated parking areas located 500 meters away from the temple premises, ensuring smooth access for visitors
