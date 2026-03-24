Nashik: ANiS Launches Helpline Against Fraudulent Godmen | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: Incidents of superstition and exploitation by fraudulent godmen are on the rise in the state. Taking advantage of devotees’ ignorance and blind faith, such individuals often subject them to financial, mental, and physical exploitation. Despite the enactment of the anti-superstition law, these practices have not completely stopped. Victims in such cases often face difficulties in obtaining legal support and assistance.



Considering the increasing number of such incidents, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) has announced helpline numbers. Anyone affected by superstition is urged to contact Krishna Chandgude (mob: 9822630378), Mahendra Datarange (mob: 9763292356) or approach the nearest police station without hesitation.

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On behalf of ANiS, it has been assured that victims will receive legal guidance for filing complaints and free counselling as required. The identity of the victims will be kept confidential. Dr T. R. Gorane, State Principal Secretary of ANiS, has appealed to victims to come forward and seek help through the above helpline numbers.