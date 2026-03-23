Nashik: ANiS Demands Strict Action Against ‘Bade Baba’ Over Fraud Allegations | Sourced

Nashik: Activists from the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS), Nashik, have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding a comprehensive investigation and stringent legal action against alleged fraudster Ganesh Jayaram Jagtap, also known as ‘Bade Baba’, and his associates.



ANI'S office-bearers stated that Jagtap faces charges for fraudulent activities and related offences at Indiranagar Police Station, Nashik. He is reportedly out on bail.



Furthermore, information has surfaced that a temple dedicated to Kamakhya Devi has been constructed at Dharangaon Khadak in Niphad taluka at an estimated cost of around ₹55 crore through his activities. ANiS has alleged that citizens’ faith is being exploited through such fraudulent practices.



Meanwhile, it has been learnt that certain religious programmes are being organised by the accused at Dharangaon Khadak from March 19, 2026, raising concerns about possible public deception. In this context, the memorandum urges the government to conduct a detailed investigation and take strict action against the accused and his associates under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, as well as other applicable laws.

The said self-styled godman has constructed a ₹55 crore Kamakhya Devi temple, where he allegedly performs so-called black magic rituals. Additionally, he falsely advertised that the Chief Minister, along with Members of Parliament and MLAs, would attend his recent event. Therefore, a criminal case should be registered against him, and strict legal action must be taken,” said Krishna Chandgude, State Executive Member, ANIS.