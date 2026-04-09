Nashik: ANiS Demands PCPNDT Act Action Against Fraudster Ashok Kharat | Sourced

Nashik: The hearing in the third case related to the fraudster Kharat was held. During the proceedings, the government lawyer stated that the accused had sexually assaulted a woman by luring her with the promise of helping her conceive a child. He had allegedly claimed that the child she would bear would definitely be a boy. For this, he is said to have performed so-called divine and occult rituals.



In fact, such a claim is both illegal and unscientific. This act amounts to a violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994. In this case, sections of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act have already been invoked against him.



Therefore, after verifying Kharat’s statement and collecting strong evidence, sections under the PCPNDT Act should also be applied against him. This demand has been made to SIT chief Tejaswi Satpute by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) through state principal secretary Dr. T. R. Gorane, state member Krishna Chandgude, and district legal secretary Adv. Sushilkumar Indwe.