Nashik: Amrit Bharat Express To Boost Connectivity To Ayodhya–Varanasi, Demand By MP Waje Pays Off | Sourced

Nashik: A long-pending demand for direct railway connectivity for religious tourism has finally materialised, marking a major milestone for Nashik. The success is being credited to the consistent and visionary follow-up by Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje. Indian Railways has announced and operationalised new Amrit Bharat Express trains, a development being viewed as a significant boost for the city.



For several years, there had been a strong demand to directly connect Nashik, an important religious, cultural and tourism hub, with major pilgrimage destinations across the country. In this backdrop, on December 2, 2024, MP Waje had submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking direct train services to pilgrimage centres including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Tirupati, Katra and Ajmer.



Rather than limiting the demand to official correspondence, Waje continued to pursue the matter consistently and successfully brought it onto the priority agenda of the Central Government. As a result, Indian Railways announced and launched new Amrit Bharat Express trains, which are expected to significantly benefit Nashik.

Read Also Nashik: CREDAI To Launch Skill And Excellence Centre For Workers At Chandshi On Labour Day



In particular, the launch of the Ayodhya Cantt–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) routes has made religious travel far more convenient, faster and accessible for Nashik residents. The services are expected not only to benefit devotees but also to provide a fresh boost to Nashik’s tourism and local economy. The inauguration of these services took place on April 28, while the train also received an enthusiastic welcome at Nashik Road Railway Station.



“Nashik is one of the country’s major religious centres. A large number of devotees from Nashik and nearby regions travel across the country for pilgrimage tourism. These new trains will certainly benefit them. Efforts are also underway to start services on additional routes,” said Rajabhau Waje, MP