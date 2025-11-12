Nashik Agriculture Students Boost Skills With Educational Tour To Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth |

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil (KDSP) Krishi Mahavidyalaya, Chachadgaon, first year B.Sc. Agriculture degree students paid an educational visit to Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri.

Through these tours, the skill development of the students is achieved, and guidance is given in the necessary skills in the agricultural sector. Information about modern agricultural technology and various industries is also provided.

During the visit, the students were informed about various research, extension and education methods in the university. They visited the university's Agricultural Information Technology Centre and got information about various crop samples and new varieties in the museum there. They got information about various research projects going on in the university and understood the working methods of various departments.

The students visited the Department of Agricultural Plants and got information about the organic fertilizer production project there and learned the production technology and usage methods of various organic fertilisers.

They got information about various micronutrient production technologies in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry. They got information about modern animal husbandry technology and increasing milk production in the Department of Animal Science and Dairy Science.

Read Also Bhujbal-Kande Feud Casts Shadow Over Mahayuti Unity In Nashik

Students visited various fruit and flower nurseries in the Department of Horticulture. Along with this, they also got information about the teaching methods of the university. They visited Dr Annasaheb Shinde College of Agricultural Engineering and understood the working methods there. Through this visit, the students got in-depth information about the university and were able to learn about various research projects and extension work.

This educational visit was organised under the guidance of Dr Bapusaheb Bhakare, Principal of the College of Agriculture. During the visit, Prof SS Ahire, Prof SU Suryavanshi, Prof KJ Pansare, Prof Dr PP Pawar guided the students.