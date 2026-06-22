Nashik: Advanced ‘MIGS’ Department Operational At Ashoka Hospital | Sourced

Nashik: Marking a new milestone in women’s healthcare, Ashoka Women and Children’s Hospital in Nashik has inaugurated Maharashtra’s first advanced Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Surgery (MIGS) department equipped with 2D, 3D, 4K, and ICG fluorescence technology. This development is expected to provide world-class, advanced gynaecological treatment facilities to women in North Maharashtra at the local level.



The department was inaugurated by renowned Mumbai-based gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Makrand Masrani. The event was attended by Director Dr Sushil Parakh, Director Ankita Parakh, Medical Superintendent Dr Kishor Tile, and Ashish Singh, along with senior doctors and well-wishers of the hospital.

The newly established department is equipped with the advanced Karl Storz Rubina® system and is the first laparoscopic unit in North Maharashtra to integrate 2D, 3D, 4K Ultra HD, and ICG fluorescence imaging technologies. Hospital authorities stated that this combination of technologies will enhance precision, safety, and overall treatment outcomes in surgical procedures.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sushil Parakh said that the MIGS department will offer advanced procedures such as hysteroscopic myomectomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH), laparoscopic myomectomy, endometriosis surgeries, ovarian cystectomy, and reconstructive surgeries for congenital abnormalities. In addition, services like tubal evaluation, adhesiolysis, and fertility-preserving endoscopic procedures will also be available.



Gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Sandip Sonawane stated that the use of 3D, 4K, and ICG fluorescence-guided imaging enables more precise and safer complex gynaecological surgeries. This advanced technology reduces surgical trauma, ensures faster recovery, and helps in preserving fertility.

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Ankita Parakh said the department was established with the aim of providing women in North Maharashtra access to world-class medical technology and expertise. The institution’s goal is to make international standards of treatment easily accessible at the local level.



Chief guest Dr Makrand Masrani appreciated the initiative, stating that advanced minimally invasive surgeries have brought a revolution in gynaecological treatment. He added that the new MIGS department will offer safer, more precise, and fertility-preserving treatment options for women.

With the launch of this department, women in Nashik and across North Maharashtra will now have access to advanced, technology-driven gynaecological surgical care, marking a significant step forward in women’s healthcare services in the region.