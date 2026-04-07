Nashik: Administrative Circles Rocked By Former Officer’s Alleged Links To Ashok Kharat | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: The sensational Ashok Kharat case, which has already created a major uproar in Nashik city and across the state, has now taken a shocking new turn. It has come to light that the self-styled godman, accused of deceiving ordinary citizens through superstition and fraud, allegedly had direct links within the administrative system. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, has reportedly obtained highly disturbing information and strong evidence. This revelation has sent shockwaves through administrative circles, especially concerning a former senior woman officer who was previously posted in Nashik.



Initially, the allegations against Ashok Kharat were centred around financial fraud carried out in the name of superstition, as well as misconduct with women. However, the investigation now suggests that his operations were not sustained merely by blind faith, but also by alleged administrative backing.



According to SIT sources, during her posting in Nashik, the concerned former woman officer allegedly used her official position to assist Kharat in several administrative matters.



In return, the officer is believed to have received significant benefits. There is strong speculation that Ashok Kharat used his political and administrative network to help her secure a posting of her choice. Reports further indicate that their association may have extended beyond postings, with investigators uncovering suspicious financial transactions between the two.



At present, the SIT is closely examining all documents and bank details related to these transactions. The serious allegations of misuse of government office to support a fraudulent godman and secure personal gains have created major unrest in administrative circles.



There is a strong possibility that the former woman officer may soon be questioned in connection with the case. Police are also intensifying efforts to determine how many more individuals may have been involved in this alleged racket.