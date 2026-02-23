Nashik: Administration Shows Positive Approach Toward Ring Road As Per Development Plan (DP); Heated Meeting Held In Presence Of MP Waje

Nashik: Administration Shows Positive Approach To Ring Road As Per DP Plan; Heated Meeting Held In Presence Of MP Waje, Thackeray Group Corporators Turn Aggressive | Sourced

Nashik: Taking a firm stand that farmers’ emotionally and economically vital lands should not be harmed in the name of development, the controversial outer ring road proposal has finally reached a decisive stage. Amid rising tensions over the proposed ring road passing through Vadner Dumala, Vihitgaon and Pimpalgaon, a crucial meeting was held in the chamber of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri in the prominent presence of MP Rajabhau Waje.



Local farmers have consistently demanded that the ring road be developed strictly along the original alignment shown in the 2017 Development Plan (DP) of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. However, concerns were raised that proposed alterations to the route would cause significant loss of agricultural land. As two to three earlier meetings had failed to reach a concrete decision, discontent had been mounting.



The atmosphere during the latest meeting turned tense. Corporators Bharati Tajanpure, Yogesh Gadekar, Sanjeevani Handoore, Yogesh Bhor, Vaishali Dani and Ruchira Salve adopted an aggressive stance and questioned the administration over issues including farmers’ livelihoods, uncertainty regarding compensation, and lack of transparency in planning.



MP Waje firmly stated that development cannot be anti-people. “The road is necessary, but not at the cost of injustice to farmers’ hard-earned land. If the route is maintained as per the DP Plan, major losses can be avoided,” he asserted, emphasising that the farmers’ demand is justified.



After prolonged discussions, Commissioner Manisha Khatri indicated a positive approach and assured that the alignment as per the DP Plan would be seriously considered. It was decided that the administration would conduct a fresh on-site survey in coordination with local representatives and farmers and submit a report. The final decision will be taken only after the survey findings.



Statement by MP Rajabhau Waje:

“In 2017, the road was proposed in the DP Plan. Based on that alignment, locals constructed houses and establishments after obtaining proper permissions. Now, if the ring road is shifted elsewhere, it will result in significant losses for residents. The commissioner has shown a positive approach and assured that a fresh survey will be conducted and the road will be implemented as per the DP plan. Our future course of action will depend on the administration’s final decision.”