Nashik Administration Issues Urgent Advisory For Citizens Stranded In Gulf Countries | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the war-like situation prevailing in the Middle East and Gulf countries, the Nashik District Administration has issued urgent guidelines for citizens from the district who are currently stranded there.



Appealing to affected citizens and their families to strictly follow the instructions, Resident Deputy Collector and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority, Nashik, Rohitkumar Rajput, stated that these measures are crucial to ensure their safety and timely assistance.



Advisory Guidelines

Safety: Stay in a secure location and avoid unnecessary movement.



Official Updates: Strictly follow official advisories issued by the Indian Embassy and Consulate.



Stay Connected: Keep your family informed about your current location and situation at all times.



Preparedness: Keep your mobile phone fully charged and ensure all essential travel and identification documents are safely kept with you.



Avoid Rumours: Do not spread or believe in unverified information, rumours, or misleading messages on social media.



Embassy Registration: Immediately register with the nearest Indian Embassy.



Information Collection via Google Form

Relatives of Nashik district residents stranded in Gulf countries are requested to promptly fill out the Google Form made available by the district administration with complete and accurate details of the affected individual.



This will help the administration coordinate effectively with the State Government and the Government of India for rescue and evacuation efforts.



24/7 Emergency Helpline Numbers

District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), Nashik

Phone: 0253-2317151

Mobile: 9767649555

State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Government of Maharashtra

Toll-Free: 1077

Mobile: +91-9321587143

Phone: 022-22027990

Email: controlroom@gov.in



The District Administration, the State Government, and the Ministry of External Affairs are closely monitoring the situation and making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of stranded citizens. Rajput has appealed to citizens not to panic and to cooperate with the authorities during this critical time.