Nashik: Accused Convicted In Sexual Assault, Murder Of Minor Girl; Sentence On Oct 7 |

Nashik: The accused, Vijay Khairnar, has been convicted in the case involving the sexual assault and murder of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl at Dongrale in Malegaon taluka. Malegaon Fast Track Court Additional District Judge K G Paldevar delivered the verdict on September 30.

The prosecution established charges against Khairnar relating to sexual assault, murder and destruction of evidence. A total of 24 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv Ujjwal Nikam presented medical, forensic and DNA evidence before the court during the final arguments. Arguments from both the prosecution and defence were completed on September 21.

However, the quantum of sentence has not yet been decided. The court has given the accused an opportunity to present arguments on the punishment.

The hearing on the quantum of sentence has been scheduled for October 7, 2026. Accordingly, while Khairnar has been convicted, the final punishment will be determined by the court on that date.