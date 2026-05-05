Nashik: ABVP Protests At Ashok Stambh Demanding Justice For Nasrapur Minor Victim |

Nashik: The Nashik city unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Ashok Stambh, condemning the horrific and inhuman assault on a minor girl in Nasrapur, Pune district. During the demonstration, activists raised slogans demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused.



The protesters urged the administration to implement effective measures for the safety of women and children and to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future. They demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court and that the accused be awarded exemplary punishment. ABVP also called for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to conduct an impartial and speedy probe and file the chargesheet at the earliest.



The organisation further emphasised the urgent need to establish robust safety mechanisms for girls across educational campuses, villages, and public places throughout the state.



Speaking on the occasion, ABVP Nashik Metropolitan Minister Venkatesh Ausarkar said that the state government must ensure a fast-track hearing of the case to provide immediate justice to the victim. He added that stricter laws and effective implementation are essential to prevent such incidents in the future, and affirmed that ABVP Nashik stands firmly with the victim’s family.



Among those present at the protest were Joint Minister Kishor Savkar, Yogesh Mahajan, Piyusha Hingmire, Devendra Deshmukh, Omkar Awhad, and Kshitija Burhade, along with other activists.