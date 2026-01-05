Nashik: ABVP Leader Alleges 'Anti-Hindu' Conspiracy Behind Tapovan Tree-Felling Protest |

Nashik: The 60th Diamond Jubilee Western Maharashtra Regional Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is currently underway in Nashik with great enthusiasm. The second day of the conference witnessed a series of vibrant activities, including a grand procession and a public meeting. Thousands of student activists who arrived in the city received an overwhelming welcome from the citizens of Nashik.



Speaking at the public meeting held at Marathon Chowk after the procession, Akshay Gunjal, Nashik City Secretary of ABVP, strongly criticized the protest opposing tree cutting at Tapovan in Nashik. “The protesters should not pursue a hidden agenda. There is growing suspicion that this agitation is driven by an anti–saint and anti–Hindu conspiracy. Such incidents have the potential to create social unrest, and therefore the government and administration must adopt a strict stance to maintain law and order,” he asserted.



Earlier, the procession that began from Dongre Ground on Gangapur Road received a massive response from Nashik residents. Former ABVP activists, Janakalyan Blood Bank, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, as well as traders and entrepreneurs from areas such as Ravivar Karanja and Shalimar, welcomed the procession at various points with garlands, flower showers, and slogans.



The procession passed through Marathon Chowk, Ashok Stambh, R.K., Red Cross Signal, Shalimar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, CBS, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, and Pandit Colony, before returning to Marathon Chowk.



Lifelike tableaux depicting historical and social figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, Bapu Biru, Khandoba–Banai, Hambirrao Mohite, and Yashwantrao Chavan—presented in period costumes—became the main attraction of the procession. These displays highlighted patriotism, cultural heritage, and social awareness.



At the public meeting, various ABVP student leaders spoke firmly on issues related to national security, including Bangladeshi infiltration, student concerns, social responsibility, the great work of Birsa Munda, as well as environmental issues, the Kumbh Mela, and other contemporary topics.

The meeting was attended by ABVP National Secretary Kshama Sharma, State President Shantinath Bagewadi, State Secretary Aditya Muske, State Joint Secretary Shravani, along with student leaders Akshay Gunjal, Shivtej Shete, Nikita Dimbar, Om Ingale, and others. With their guidance, the second day of the conference concluded in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm.