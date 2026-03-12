Nashik: ABB To Invest ₹200 Crore To Expand Circuit Breaker Manufacturing At Satpur Plant | Sourced

Nashik: The globally renowned electrification and automation company ABB has announced additional investments in India. As part of this ₹680-crore investment plan, the cities of Nashik, Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Hyderabad have been included. According to available information, the investment will be used to expand capacity for infrastructure sectors such as metro rail, renewable energy, data centres, and related facilities.

ABB’s plant in the Satpur Industrial Estate has been operating for nearly 50 years. Under the new expansion plan, the group will invest about ₹200 crore in the Nashik facility.

The Nashik plant manufactures advanced electrical equipment that is supplied to global markets. Recognising Nashik’s importance as an industrial hub, the company had earlier developed its first “smart” manufacturing project here. With the new investment, ABB plans to further increase production capacity.

The company aims to strengthen the manufacturing of indoor and outdoor circuit breakers at the Nashik facility as part of this expansion.

Among the other cities, ABB will invest approximately ₹315 crore in Bengaluru, ₹55 crore in Vadodara, and ₹110 crore in Hyderabad, according to reports.

India Gets Strategic Priority

According to Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB, nearly 85% of the company’s products sold in India are manufactured locally. He noted that India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and, therefore, a priority for infrastructure development. He also mentioned that ABB has completed 76 years of operations in India.