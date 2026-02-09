Nashik: ‘Aaple Paryavaran’ Offers Long-Term Green Vision For Kumbh Sadhugram | Sourced

Nashik: The administration has begun extensive preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar in 2027. A key part of this is the proposed 'Sadhugram' (village for sadhus) in the Tapovan area, intended to accommodate lakhs of sadhus and mahants. However, the proposal to fell some trees for this Sadhugram has angered environmentalists and tree lovers. The matter is currently pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The preparations for the Kumbh Mela began with the Sadhugram proposal. The news of tree felling in Tapovan sparked outrage among environmentalists. Several protests and demonstrations were held to save the trees. The situation has calmed down somewhat after the case went to the NGT. During the municipal elections, the ruling and opposition parties exchanged accusations regarding the tree-felling issue in Sadhugram. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan announced that more than 50,000 trees would be planted in the city. However, the controversial Sadhugram issue remains unresolved.

Alternative plan by Shekhar Gaikwad of 'Aaple Paryavaran'

Shekhar Gaikwad, head of the organisation 'Aaple Paryavaran', has prepared a preliminary plan regarding the future of the Sadhugram site. According to him, the Sadhugram site should not be left deserted after the Kumbh Mela. Implementing sustainable measures would promote religious tourism and give Nashik a new identity. The same site could be used for Sadhugram in the next Kumbh Mela as well, thus avoiding future controversies. According to Gaikwad's suggestion, instead of letting the land lie fallow for 10 years after the Kumbh Mela, its proper utilisation would enhance the religious significance of Tapovan and boost religious tourism. There would be no need to cut down old trees in the area currently used for waste disposal. Two large German hangars could be erected there.

- One hangar could be used to create a stage for discourses and cultural programmes. This would create a religious atmosphere in the area and increase positive energy.

- The second hangar could house an art gallery showcasing the glory of Nashik. It would feature information about onions, chivda (a savoury snack), grapes, Paithani sarees, and religious sites and forts in the Nashik area.

In addition, tableaux depicting incidents from the Ramayana related to Nashik (such as the cutting of Surpanakha's nose, the killing of Maricha, the abduction of Sita, and the killing of Jatayu) could be set up in some areas. Beautiful natural landscaping could be done around these tableaux. A Rashi Van (garden of zodiac signs) and a Nakshatra Van (garden of constellations) could also be developed.

Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The land of Sadhugram should not be left fallow after the Kumbh Mela. If it is used properly and sustainably, Nashik can be transformed into a new centre for religious tourism. Development can be achieved while protecting the environment. For this, the administration should consider the suggestions of environmentalists and experts.”

Currently, since the case is pending in the NGT (National Green Tribunal), no decision has been made regarding the future of the Sadhugram land. However, Shekhar Gaikwad's plan has started a discussion among environmentalists and those in the religious tourism sector. The need to strike a balance between preparations for the Kumbh Mela, environmental protection, and long-term development is being emphasised.