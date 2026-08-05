Nashik: AAP, VBA Demand Action On Potholes, Warn Of Protest Within Seven Days | Sourced

Nashik: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Nashik and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have submitted separate memoranda to the Nashik Municipal Corporation regarding the accidents and hardships faced by citizens due to life-threatening potholes in the city. Both organisations have demanded immediate, permanent remedial measures and warned of launching an agitation if no action is taken.

The memorandum, submitted under the leadership of AAP Nashik City President Nitinsing Ahirrao, outlines the demands such as potholes on all city roads must be filled immediately, and permanent repairs must be carried out. An independent and impartial inquiry should be conducted into the road repair tender process. Strict administrative and legal action must be taken against the officials, engineers, and contractors found responsible. Appropriate financial compensation should be provided to the families of citizens who lost their lives and to those injured due to the poor condition of the roads. A system for regular quality checks and accountability regarding roads must be established to prevent such incidents in the future.

The memorandum states that if concrete action is not taken within seven days of its receipt, the Aam Aadmi Party Nashik will launch an intensified public agitation using democratic means—such as a mass protest, a gherao (siege) of the municipal corporation, a thali-bajao (clanging of plates) protest, and other democratic forms of demonstration. The Nashik Municipal Corporation administration will be held solely responsible for any situation arising from such protests.

Read Also Nashik: Collector Calls For Collective Efforts To Make City A Global Export Hub

Statement by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Chetan Shamrao Gangurde, the Nashik West District President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner highlighting that city roads have become riddled with potholes due to Kumbh Mela-related works, leading to numerous accidents and even fatalities among citizens. The memorandum notes that potholes filled using temporary methods reopen within hours, the quality of repairs is extremely poor, and there is a lack of coordination among the various agencies involved.

He has demanded permanent repairs, compensation, action against those responsible, and the implementation of concrete measures to prevent future accidents.

Emphasising the critical nature of citizens' safety, both organisations have urged the authorities to take immediate cognisance of the memorandum and initiate the necessary action.