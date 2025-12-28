Nashik: Aaditya Thackeray Visits Tapovan, Backs Protest Against Tree Felling For MICE Hub |

Nashik: Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA and former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, visited the 'Save Tapovan - Save Nashik' movement, which is protesting against the decision to cut down trees in Tapovan for the proposed MICE hub and Sadhugram for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. He listened to the concerns of local citizens and environmentalists in the Tapovan area of Panchavati. The area resonated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A large number of citizens, including Prathamesh Gite and Vasant Gite, were present. After conducting a site visit, Aaditya Thackeray said, “Environment is not just a part of development, but a matter directly connected to people's lives.” He mentioned the extensive efforts he made for tree conservation during his tenure as the former Environment Minister.

The protesters expressed strong displeasure with the administration's stance and alleged that approximately 300 trees have been cut down in Tapovan under the guise of an STP project. They demanded that Tapovan, with its temples and Sadhugram, is a religious and environmental heritage, and decisions should be made considering the sentiments of the citizens.

After his visit, Aaditya Thackeray said that he has accepted the memorandum submitted by 'Aware Nashik Citizens' and other environmental organisations, and locals.

He said, “Environmentalists and locals are strongly opposing the destruction of the 'green zone' in Tapovan and its conversion into a 'yellow zone'. There is tremendous anger among the people against this conspiracy by the BJP. We will thwart the ruling party's plan to destroy the green belt in the name of development and hand it over to builders and contractors!”

He further added, “We are not against the Kumbh Mela, but an alternative site should be found for the MICE project, and Tapovan should be declared a 'green zone'.” Expressing suspicion of irregularities in the STP project in Panchavati and citing an incident in Pune, they demanded an inquiry. They also expressed regret that not a single MLA from the ruling party has attended this protest so far.

Demanding special status for Tapovan after the lifting of the code of conduct, Thackeray said he was confident that this movement to save Tapovan and Sadhugram would become more widespread. MP Rajabhau Waje and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has assured its support to the locals in this fight to save Tapovan. This has given new strength to the movement.