Nashik: Aaditya Thackeray Meets Agitating Tribal Students, Assures Support For Their Demands |

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray met tribal students staging a protest in Nashik over various demands. Thackeray interacted with the students and heard their grievances and concerns regarding pending issues.

The protesting students raised several issues related to education, scholarships, hostel facilities, admission procedures and other educational provisions. They expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged delay in addressing their demands despite submitting representations to the authorities on several occasions.

After hearing the students, Thackeray assured them that he would take up their issues with the state government and pursue them at the appropriate level. He stressed the need to ensure that tribal students receive timely educational facilities and support so that they can continue their studies without obstacles.

The ongoing agitation has also drawn the attention of the administration towards the students’ demands. The students maintained that they would continue their protest until concrete decisions were taken on their issues.

Thackeray’s visit is being viewed as political support for the protesting students, and attention is now focused on the government’s response to their demands.