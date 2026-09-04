Nashik: 84 Religious Organisations Complete Online Registration For Simhastha Kumbh 2027 | Sourced

NASHIK: As many as 84 religious and charitable organisations serving devotees during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 have completed online registration through the QR code-based single-window system introduced by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority. The verification process has now begun, said Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad.

The state government has decided to provide infrastructure facilities worth up to ₹15 lakh to eligible organisations. Applications were received between Aug 19 and Sep 3, 2026, and the administration clarified that no funds have yet been sanctioned or distributed.

Of the registered organisations, 45 are Sansthans, 13 Ashrams, 12 Akhadas, six temples and five Maths, besides other religious institutions.

Of the 84 organisations, 71 are from Nashik district, including 35 from Nashik taluka and 20 from Trimbakeshwar. Organisations from Sinnar, Igatpuri, Malegaon, Chandwad, Dindori, Niphad and Kalwan have also registered.

Another 13 organisations from outside Nashik district and Maharashtra have applied, including Shri Saibaba Sansthan of Shirdi and religious institutions from Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Thane, Nandurbar and Jalgaon.

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The registered organisations have estimated the arrival of more than 4.48 crore devotees during the Kumbh period, with over 8.15 crore overnight stays. Thirty-one organisations have sought infrastructure facilities amounting to approximately ₹5.68 crore, with one organisation seeking the highest amount of ₹77.1 lakh.

Following completion of online registration, Collector Ayush Prasad has directed Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput to conduct physical verification of the organisations and their infrastructure requirements. Proposals will subsequently be forwarded to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority for further consideration.

The administration said the data collected through the digital registration system will assist in planning crowd management, healthcare, sanitation, traffic arrangements and Sadhugram facilities.

The administration has also appealed to remaining religious and charitable organisations intending to participate in the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to complete their online registration at the earliest.