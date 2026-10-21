Nashik: 82 New Dengue Cases Reported In October, Total Count Reaches 264 | File Pic

Nashik: The surge in dengue cases during the festive season has become a major cause for concern among Nashik residents. In the first 20 days of October alone, 82 dengue cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases recorded since January to 264. The continued rise in cases has raised questions about the effectiveness of preventive measures implemented by the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) health department.

Despite a lull in rainfall this year, dengue cases have increased significantly. Alongside the rise in dengue cases, there has also been a substantial increase in patients suffering from fever-like illnesses. Consequently, many residents affected by these seasonal ailments are visiting hospitals, placing an increasing strain on healthcare facilities.

To curb the spread of dengue, the NMC health department launched a campaign to identify mosquito breeding sites across the city. During the drive, officials discovered breeding sites on the premises of several government offices and issued notices to the establishments concerned.

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Furthermore, in response to the rising number of dengue and swine flu cases, the administration initiated a citywide survey across all six municipal divisions. Special teams organised around Aarogya Vardhini (health and wellness) centres were deployed for the purpose.

These teams comprised Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, multipurpose health workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), contractual staff and field personnel from the NMC's vector control department. They were tasked with screening residents, identifying potential mosquito breeding sites and implementing preventive measures.

However, the continued rise in dengue cases despite these surveys and special drives has raised questions about the effectiveness of the health department's efforts.