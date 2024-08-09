Nashik: 8 Detained in Sinnar Bike Robbery; Cash and Motorbike Seized |

Police have detained eight individuals involved in the robbery of a bike rider in the Sinnar Industrial Colony area. The motorbike used in the crime, along with cash, has also been confiscated.

Sagar Chaudhary, a cashier manager at Radiand Cash Management Ltd., a Chennai-based company's Pune branch, was the victim of the robbery. While traveling on his two-wheeler through the Sinnar Industrial area to deposit money in the bank and pay other collected checks, he was intercepted, assaulted, and robbed of ₹7,53,416. Following the incident, Chaudhary filed a complaint at the Sinnar MIDC police station.

District Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane, along with Head of the Local Crime Branch Raju Surve and other officers, took immediate action. A team was formed by the local crime branch to search for the suspects. The Sinnar MIDC police and the local crime squad analyzed CCTV footage from the area, leading to the identification of the culprits.

The police detained Amol Odhekar (resident of Shindegaon) and Shubham Pawar (resident of Palase), who confessed to committing the robbery with the assistance of Mahesh Pathare, Sagar Chavan, Prasad Gaikwad (all three from Vinchur), Gaurav Bhawar, Ganesh Gaikwad (from Manori), and Suraj Pakal (from Shirdi).