Nashik: 75-year-old Woman Rescued Safely After Two Days In Chandwad Well |

Nashik: Chandrabhaga Dhulaji Verkate (75), a resident of Chandwad taluka, was safely rescued on Monday, September 1, after remaining trapped in a well for two days.

Chandrabhaga had left home on August 29, stating that she was going to visit her son, but did not return. After searching for her, her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Chandwad police station.

She had fallen into an open well near the Chandwad bus stand. Although the well had a parapet wall in some places, it was considered dangerous.

Trapped in darkness without food or water for two days and two nights, Chandrabhaga managed to survive by clinging tightly to a motor pipe and a rope. Reports indicated the presence of snakes, insects and crabs in the well.

How was the rescue carried out?

A local youth, Ganesh Parve, noticed movement inside the well while passing by and alerted villagers and the police. Personnel from the Chandwad police, municipal council and villagers immediately rushed to assist.

Chandrabhaga was safely brought out by lowering a cot tied with ropes into the well. Police Inspector Kailas Wagh confirmed the successful rescue operation.

Her health had deteriorated due to the lack of food for two days. She was admitted to a hospital in Pimpalgaon for treatment. Police stated that her condition was stable and that her statement would be recorded once she fully regained consciousness.

A police inquiry is underway to determine whether the incident was an accident or caused by other factors. As similar incidents have occurred at this well in the past, villagers have demanded the installation of a protective mesh or a proper parapet wall.