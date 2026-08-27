Nashik: 75% Of Approved Budget For Wildlife Rehabilitation Centres Withheld |

Nagpur/Nashik: Serious questions have once again been raised over the functioning of the Forest Department, an agency that frequently makes announcements on paper about the treatment and rehabilitation of wild animals injured or disabled due to human-wildlife conflict and accidents.

A substantial budget of ₹152.60 crore was sanctioned for an ambitious scheme to establish rehabilitation centres for disabled wild animals during the 2026-27 financial year. However, the Revenue and Forests Department sanctioned only ₹39.68 crore. This means less than 25% of the approved budget was made available, while the remaining 75% was withheld.

The administrative laxity and technical confusion behind this decision are evident from the efforts made by the office of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Budget, Planning and Development) in Nagpur. Between May 15, 2026, and August 7, 2026, the Nagpur headquarters exchanged correspondence twelve times regarding the submission of proposals and requests for funds.

Despite such extensive correspondence, proposals worth crores of rupees faced budget cuts due to planning flaws and a lack of administrative approvals across various Forest Divisions at the district level. A total of 23 Forest Divisions in the state had submitted proposals seeking funds amounting to ₹128.57 crore.

However, the Government sanctioned only ₹39.68 crore. At a time when incidents of tigers, leopards and other wild animals straying into human settlements, resulting in accidents and injuries, are on the rise, and the need for state-of-the-art rehabilitation centres and treatment facilities is critical, the meagre funds received compared to the approved budget raise serious questions about the Forest Department’s planning capabilities.

Wildlife enthusiasts are asking who is responsible for the fund cuts, given that correspondence regarding this matter was exchanged twelve times.

Setback for Nashik Wildlife Division

The Nashik Wildlife Division had submitted proposals totalling ₹8.45 crore for various development and conservation projects. In contrast, the Government sanctioned only ₹2.48 crore. Receiving only about 29.3% of the requested amount has adversely affected the division’s planning.