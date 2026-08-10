Nashik: 722 Alarm Chain-Pulling Incidents Reported In Bhusawal Division In Four Months, 674 Penalised | WR

Nashik: Railway authorities are keeping a strict watch on passengers who pull the alarm chain for trivial reasons while travelling by train. The alarm chain is meant to be used only in emergency situations.

Unauthorised or unnecessary use of the facility is punishable under the Railway Act.

In the Bhusawal Division, as many as 722 alarm chain-pulling incidents were reported during the four-month period from April to July 2026 in the financial year 2026–27. Action was taken against 674 persons, who were found guilty, and a total fine of ₹2,36,410 was recovered from them.

According to railway authorities, pulling the alarm chain to stop a train because a passenger failed to board on time, a mobile phone or other belongings fell from the train, accidental pulling of the chain, or other minor reasons constitutes a violation of railway rules.

Unnecessary chain pulling forces the train to stop, causing delays not only to passengers on that particular train but also affecting the schedules of other trains running on the same route. An act intended for the convenience of a few passengers can therefore cause delays, inconvenience and hardship to hundreds of others. The Bhusawal Division is continuously monitoring such unwarranted incidents and taking action against those violating the rules.

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to reach the station well before the scheduled departure of their train. Passengers have also been advised to carry limited luggage wherever possible. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities can use battery-operated vehicles and wheelchairs available through the Station Manager’s office to reach the platform on time.

The Bhusawal Division has urged passengers to avoid using the alarm chain except in genuine emergencies and cooperate in ensuring smooth and punctual railway operations.