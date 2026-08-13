Nashik: 64 MVP Teachers Trained In New English Teaching Methods For Rural, Tribal Students |

Nashik: A one-day training program was organised by the organisation 'Leap For Word' for teachers handling classes in the primary section in the rural and tribal schools of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP). A total of 64 teachers participated in the event.

The primary objective of this initiative, organised jointly by the MVP Alumni Association, LeapForWord, and the Hemendra Kothari Foundation, is to enhance the English language proficiency of primary-level students in MVP’s rural and tribal schools and to introduce new teaching techniques.

The training session was held at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic College. Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, was present as the chief guest. He stressed that teachers, being the pillars for guiding the students, should implement this initiative in their respective schools with dedication. The program addresses the biggest fear of the English Language in Rural and Tribal Schools. So, it is the responsibility of the teachers to help the students with initiatives like the English Language Program of Leap for Word. The college principal, Prof. Prashant Patil, provided special support for the event.

Financial assistance for this training was secured through the CSR initiative of the Hemendra Kothari Foundation, facilitated by the MVP Alumni Association. The training was conducted by Neeta Bhanage and Sanika Athavale. Teachers actively participated and exchanged their experiences.

Pandurang Karpe also provided guidance to the participating teachers during the session. It was announced that the implementation of the training would be reviewed, and a detailed report on the program would be submitted by the MVP and Leap For Word teams.